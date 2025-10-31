MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia has consistently maintained its test sites in a state of readiness, ready for use if required, announced Secretary of the Security Council, Sergey Shoigu, during the inaugural session of the international festival Peoples of Russia and the CIS.

"We have, of course, always kept our test sites prepared to ensure they are operational and can be utilized at any moment if the need arises," Shoigu stated.

He specifically mentioned Russia's Novaya Zemlya test site in this context.

TASS serves as the official information partner for the Peoples of Russia and the CIS festival.