Russian prime minister to visit China on November 3-4

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit the People’s Republic of China on November 3-4, the government’s press service reported.

Itinerary

"On November 3-4, the head of the government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin will visit the People’s Republic of China. In the city of Hangzhou, a 30th regular meeting between the heads of government of Russia and China is planned with the participation of Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang," the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said.

"In Beijing, Mikhail Mishustin will meet with Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping," the press service added.

The Russian-Chinese ties of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction have reached an unprecedentedly high level and continue to dynamically strengthen. Thus, the talks will focus on the issues of developing trade and economic cooperation, fostering logistics interconnections and industrial cooperation, strengthening partnership on energy and expanding cooperation in the spheres of hi-tech and agriculture.

The previous 29th regular meeting between the two heads of government was held in Moscow on August 21, 2024.

Following the Hangzhou meeting, the sides will sign a joint communique and a number of joint documents.

Development of bilateral cooperation

Despite the unfavorable external environment, trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is actively developing, with China being Russia’s leading trade partner.

According to the materials prepared for the visit, the volume of bilateral investments is rising. Last year, an updated plan of investment cooperation was approved while this year, a new Russia-China agreement on promoting and protecting capital investments was coordinated.

Energy and transport

Strategic partnership in the energy sphere continues to expand. Russia is in first place in oil supplies to China’s market, and this year secured the lead in natural gas supplies due to the Power of Siberia gas pipeline reaching its contracted output. Agreements have been achieved on building the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline, which will become one of the largest gas projects in history.

The implementation of joint peaceful nuclear projects is underway.

Bilateral cooperation in the sphere of transport is gradually developing. The volume of rail and automotive freight is increasing.

The implementation of joint cooperation and roadmap programs continues in the sphere of technologies, space exploration and satellite navigation.

Interaction between relevant agencies on increasing the trade turnover of agricultural products is underway. Joint work on expanding the assortment of exports of farm and fish products remains ongoing.

Culture, tourism, sports

Bilateral interaction along the cultural and humanities track is expanding. The documents indicate good dynamics of academic mobility and inter-university exchanges.

The Russia-China Years of Culture held in 2024-2025 per the decisions of the heads of state are coming to a close.

Dialogue in the sphere of science, technology and innovations is expanding, including fundamental research. Active work in the field of cinematography is underway by relevant agencies. The tourism sector is showing strong growth. By the end of 2024, the reciprocal tourism flow has reached 2.8 million, with high growth rates continuing this year.

Active exchanges remain in the sphere of sports.