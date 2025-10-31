Russia ready to step up military cooperation with Kazakhstan — defense minister

ALMATY, October 31. /TASS/. Russia is ready to boost cooperation with Kazakhstan in the military sphere, and cooperation between the two countries is a key factor in maintaining stability in the Central Asian region, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said on Friday.

"Russian-Kazakh military cooperation is a key factor in maintaining stability in Central Asia. We appreciate the high level of relations achieved both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the multilateral structures of the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO," Belousov said at a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Dauren Kosanov in Almaty.

"Our cooperation is dynamically developing in almost all areas of activities. We are ready to increase it further," the Russian minister added.