Debris on thermal power plant in Oryol, kindergarten closure in Yaroslav: night UAV attack

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 130 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Debris from a UAV fell on the territory of a thermal power plant in Oryol, causing damage to power supply equipment. Due to falling drone debris, two kindergartens in Yaroslavl were closed.

TASS has compiled the key information about the aftermath.

Scale

- Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 130 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions from 8 p.m. GMT on October 30 to 5 a.m GMT on October 31, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, 31 drones were downed over the territory of the Kursk Region, 21 over the Voronezh Region, 14 over the Belgorod Region, 10 over the Bryansk Region, 9 over the Oryol Region, 9 over the Tambov Region, 9 over the Tula Region, 6 over the Lipetsk Region, 6 over the Yaroslavl Region, 5 over the Rostov Region, 4 over the Volgograd Region, 3 over the Kaluga Region, 2 over the Ryazan Region and 1 over the Moscow Region.

Aftermath

- UAV debris fell on the territory of a thermal power plant in Oryol, damaging power supply equipment, Governor Andrey Klychkov reported on his Telegram channel.

- According to him, specialists have almost fully restored the power supply.

- There are no casualties or fire.

- Klychkov also reported that after the drone attack, hot water and heating supplies were temporarily limited in the Sovetsky, Zheleznodorozhny and Severny districts of Oryol.

- According to the governor, repair work will be completed by tonight.

- Two kindergartens in the Frunzensky district of Yaroslavl were closed due to falling drone debris, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev reported on his Telegram channel.