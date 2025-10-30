Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Sadovoye in the Kharkov Region through active and decisive operations <…> Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Krasnogorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia delivers massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military targets

Russian troops delivered a massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive overnight strike by airborne, sea-and ground-based long-range precision weapons and also attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, their energy infrastructure sites and military airfields. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,485 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,485 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 220 troops, two tanks and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 230 troops and three armored vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 180 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 510 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 265 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 80 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and an armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Andreyevka and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, two tanks, an armored personnel carrier, 13 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kucherovka, Kovsharovka and Kurilovka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and on the left bank of the Oskol River, assault groups of the 6th Army continued destroying encircled Ukrainian armed formations, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, three armored vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, five electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Platonovka, Seversk, Zakotnoye, Dronovka and Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station, two electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 510 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novopodgorodnoye, Lozovoye, Ivanovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Dobropolye, Rodinskoye, Toretskoye, Novonikolayevka and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 510 personnel, a Bucephalus armored personnel carrier, two armored vehicles, three pickup trucks and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 265 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Danilovka and Nechayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vesyoloye, Sladkoye, Novoye and Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 265 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 19 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Antonovka in the Kherson Region, Orekhov and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 80 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two artillery guns, 13 motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV assembly sites over past day

Russian troops struck long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly and storage sites, railway infrastructure and deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the assembly and storage of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, railway infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army's operations, missile/artillery armament warehouses, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 192 Ukrainian UAVs, eight smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 192 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and eight smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 192 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 93,479 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,753 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,608 multiple rocket launchers, 30,912 field artillery guns and mortars and 45,303 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.