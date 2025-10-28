Shoigu accuses West of seeking to divide Russia

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The West seeks to divide Russia into dozens of small state entities to exploit them for its own interests, according to an article by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu published on the aif.ru website.

"Their goal is the loss of our country’s sovereignty. They want to divide our homeland into dozens of small state entities to subjugate, exploit, and use them for their own selfish interests. The collective West fails to understand the nature of Russian interethnic relations, the spiritual, moral strength, and the unity of the multinational Russian people, which allows us to confidently resist destructive geopolitical technologies. It is precisely through unity that we have the opportunity for free and full-fledged national development," he noted.

Today, Russia and its entire society are under aggressive external pressure, Shoigu said. "We are facing powerful anti-Russian propaganda. Attacks on our history, culture, and spiritual values continue unabated, as do the attempts to drive a wedge into the harmony and brotherhood of the peoples of our country and the CIS countries. Our enemies have mistakenly decided that Russia's multinationality is its weak point, and with enviable stubbornness they are attempting to divide us," he added.