Russia hopes solution to Ukraine conflict can be achieved in reasonable time — envoy

NEW YORK, October 25. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict can be achieved in a reasonable timeframe, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries, said.

"I think what's more important is that we move towards a diplomatic solution, really taking Russian interests into account, and not only thinking about a ceasefire, but also about the end solution to the conflict. The US, Ukraine, and Russia understand what the solution can be, and we hope that it's achieved in a reasonable timeframe," he pointed out in an interview with Fox News.