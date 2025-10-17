Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities in the Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of October 11-17, including two settlements in the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations <…> Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Borovskaya Andreyevka and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region in decisive operations <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Moskovskoye, Balagan and Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units liberated the settlements of Alekseyevka and Privolye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," it said.

Russian troops pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and seven combined strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and their energy facilities over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, on October 11-17 the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and seven combined strikes by ground-based and airborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and also attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, transport and energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition depots, sites for the assembly, storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,315 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 12 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, "Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,315 personnel, three tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 80 motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations and 38 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,570 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,570 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 21 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,570 personnel, 21 armored combat vehicles, including seven foreign-made armored fighting vehicles, 171 motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 39 ammunition depots and 61 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 1,345 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 1,345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 24 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,345 personnel, a tank, 24 armored combat vehicles, among them six Western-made armored vehicles, 87 motor vehicles and 17 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 27 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,705 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,705 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 14 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,705 personnel, a tank, 14 armored combat vehicles, 35 motor vehicles and 12 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,315 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 17 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,315 personnel, two tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 103 motor vehicles, 13 field artillery guns and 10 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 435 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 435 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 435 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 50 motor vehicles and five artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 26 electronic warfare stations and 13 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,304 Ukrainian UAVs, 18 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,304 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 18 US-made HIMARS rockets over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 36 guided aerial bombs, 18 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles and 1,304 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys six Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed six Ukrainian naval drones over the week, the ministry reported.

"Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned boats in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 90,737 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,543 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,602 multiple rocket launchers, 30,531 field artillery guns and mortars and 44,159 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.