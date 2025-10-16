Topic of Russian military bases in Syria discussed during Russian-Syrian talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The issue regarding the future of Russian military bases in Hmeimim and Tartus was discussed during the recent negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Regarding the bases, that topic was on the agenda. That is what I can tell you," Peskov stated.

Commenting on media reports suggesting Syrian authorities are interested in resuming Russian patrols in the southern regions of the country, Peskov noted that he was not aware of such publications.

"I have not heard such information. No, this has not been the case. I simply do not know where this information originated," he stated.

The meeting took place at the Kremlin. It is the Syrian leader’s first high-level face-to-face meeting with Russian authorities since the change in power in Damascus in late 2024.

Russia operates two military facilities in Syria — the Russian Navy maintenance base in the port city of Tartus, and the Hmeimim Air Base, situated in Jableh, Latakia. On December 19, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow proposed to use its military bases for deliveries of humanitarian aid to Syria. On December 27, a source close to the discussions on the preservation of Russian facilities in Syria told TASS that new Syrian authorities do not plan to terminate the agreements under which Russia uses military bases in Latakia and Tartus provinces in the near future.