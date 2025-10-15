Russia always guided by Syrian people’s interests in its relations with Syria — Putin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow has always been guided by the Syrian people’s interests in its relations with Damascus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"Russia has never treated Syria based on political circumstances or special interests. For all these decades, we have been guided solely by the interests of the Syrian people," Putin emphasized.

According to the Russian leader, Moscow has strong, genuine ties with the Syrian people. "Suffice it to say, hundreds and perhaps thousands of people are bound by friendships and marriages," Putin explained.