Deportation of Russians from Latvia inhuman barbarism, Nazism — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Latvia's decision to deport Russians inhumane barbarism and Nazism, adding that they are often elderly and sick people.

"We condemn this inhuman and inhumane barbarity against the elderly and often sick people. Real Nazism," Zakharova responded to a question from TASS.

She said the Russian Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation around Latvia’s inhumane decision to expel Russian compatriots who cannot prove proficiency in the Latvian language.

However, she said that "it is premature to talk about the threat of immediate mass deportation of Russians. They can use various administrative and legal mechanisms to protect their rights. The Russian embassy in Riga is focused on providing maximum assistance to our compatriots."

Latvia has set October 13 as the deadline for taking the Latvian language exam. After it expires, Riga considers the procedure for the deportation of Russian citizens who have not demonstrated a sufficient level of language proficiency to be legitimate. The country has already deported 841 Russians on this basis. Moscow said it had already developed measures for their settlement at home.