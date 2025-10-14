Putin thanks Tajik leader for hospitality in Dushanbe — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, for the warm welcome during his recent state visit to Dushanbe in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"In the phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon for the warm hospitality extended during a state visit to Tajikistan as he also praised how the second Russia - Central Asia summit and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS had been organized in Dushanbe," the statement reads.

The two presidents expressed satisfaction with the constructive and meaningful bilateral talks they had held. The decisions made and the documents signed at the Dushanbe meeting would give a new impetus to the development of the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries, the Kremlin specified.