MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The topic of possible US supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine has been widely amplified, and it still raises questions about how genuine US President Donald Trump’s approach truly is, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

Miroshnik noted that Trump increasingly casts himself as a peacemaker, emphasizing that he has already helped resolve several conflicts and portraying the Ukrainian crisis as a dispute between former US President Joe Biden and Russia.

"If Trump is now trying to exert pressure, provide military assistance to the gangsters, and supply them with long-range weapons such as Tomahawks, then this raises the question of how authentic his peacemaking efforts are — or whether he is starting to follow the same path as Biden, trying to support the Ukrainian side and escalate the conflict further. This is the political dispute currently unfolding," the envoy said.

He added that the issue of the Tomahawks "has been widely exaggerated," stressing that "there is far more politics involved here than military logic." According to Miroshnik, the Russian military is well acquainted with the Tomahawk system and knows how to counter it effectively.

Miroshnik emphasized that pressuring Russia is futile, as it only weakens the US position as a country attempting to project a peacemaking image. Such pressure, he warned, merely pushes the conflict toward greater escalation.

Tomahawks for Kiev

Earlier, President Trump said that before making a final decision on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, he would likely discuss the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On October 6, the US leader announced that he had already reached a decision regarding the potential delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine but did not reveal what that decision entailed.

Putin, in turn, stated that the use of Tomahawk missiles would be impossible without the direct involvement of US military personnel and warned that such a move "would mark a fundamentally new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States.".