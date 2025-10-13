Bashar Assad and family in Russia for purely humanitarian reasons, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Former Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family are in Russia solely for humanitarian reasons, to keep out of harm’s way, and rumors of his poisoning in Russia are false, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists from Arab countries.

"Bashar Assad is here for humanitarian reasons. He and his family faced the threat of physical elimination," Lavrov said. "We granted asylum to Bashar Assad and his family based purely on humanitarian grounds."

Lavrov recalled the "fate of [former Libyan leader] Muammar Gaddafi, which delighted [ex-US Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton, who applauded while watching his physical elimination live." "He [Assad] has no issues living in our capital. No poisoning has occurred. If such rumors emerge, let that rest on the conscience of those spreading them," the foreign minister emphasized.

In late November 2024, armed opposition forces launched a large-scale offensive against Syrian army positions. On December 8, they entered Damascus, and Assad resigned as Syria’s President and left the country. In late January 2025, the new Syrian authorities announced that Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), would serve as interim president during the transition period.