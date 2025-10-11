Putin believes important fostering ties with North Korea, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that fostering ties with North Korea is extremely important, Chairman of the United Russia party and Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I would like to pass on a friendly greeting from your colleague, President Vladimir Putin, who highly values the comprehensive development of our bilateral relations," he said in a video published on his VKontakte social network page.

A United Russia delegation led by Medvedev was in Pyongyang to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea.