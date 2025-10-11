North Korea’s support in special military operation important, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Moscow believes that Pyongyang’s stance on supporting Russia’s special military operation is extremely important, Chairman of the United Russia party and Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"For us, the position of the Workers’ Party of North Korea, of the DPRK, on the special military operation is extremely important," he said in a video published on his VKontakte social network page.

A United Russia delegation led by Medvedev was in Pyongyang to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea.