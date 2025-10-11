Russia to fulfill all obligations under partnership treaty with North Korea — Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Moscow will invariably fulfill its obligations to Pyongyang under a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, Chairman of the United Russia party and Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to the treaty, the sides constantly maintain and develop their comprehensive strategic partnership ties. The document also provides for immediate military and other aid, if one side is under an armed attack.

A United Russia delegation led by Medvedev was in Pyongyang to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea.