Putin explains why Russia-Arab summit was postponed

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has shared what was behind the decision to postpone the Russia-Arab summit, which was scheduled to take place in Moscow in October.

As the Russian leader explained during a press conference following his visit to Tajikistan, the goal was to avoid interfering with the Trump-led peace settlement process currently underway in the Middle East.

Putin recalled that he had spoken the day before with the chairman of the Arab League summit, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. "We agreed with him that we would even postpone our Russia-Arab League meeting. This was my initiative. I did this precisely because I do not want to hinder the process that has now, as we hope, been established and is proceeding, by the way, on the initiative and with the direct participation of Trump in the Middle East. Is that not an achievement? It is an achievement," the Russian leader noted.