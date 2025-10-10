Trump sincerely seeks settlement in Ukraine, Putin says

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump sincerely seeks a settlement in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the media following his visit to Tajikistan.

"I've already said, I know for sure, regarding the crisis in Ukraine – he (Donald Trump - TASS) sincerely seeks this (a settlement of the conflict - TASS)," Putin said.

Some things worked, some didn't, "perhaps we will still be able to accomplish much based on the agreements and discussions in Anchorage," the Russian leader noted. He assured that Trump is "trying and working" on issues of achieving peace and resolving complex international situations.