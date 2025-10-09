Russia-US agreements on Ukraine not to everyone's liking, but effective — Kremlin aide

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. The agreements and understandings reached by the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Alaska, may not be to everyone's liking, but that doesn't make them any less effective, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov stated in a comment to Channel One.

These agreements are working, and the countries will continue to stay in regular contact regarding them, he added.

"During the [Anchorage] meeting, the two presidents agreed on very substantial elements that could form the basis for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Of course, not everyone likes the understandings and agreements that were reached in Anchorage. For example, the Europeans aren't thrilled with them, nor does the Ukrainian regime like them very much, that is, those who do not want to achieve a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis dislike them," the aide explained.

"They don't like these agreements and understandings, but that does not mean the agreements are not working," Ushakov emphasized. "They are working, and specifically based on these agreements and understandings, we are continuing and will continue contacts with our US partners."