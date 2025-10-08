Russian, Palestinian diplomats discuss preparations for Russian-Arab summit

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Palestinian Ambassador to Russian Hafiz Nofal discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and preparations for the upcoming first Russian-Arab summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In the course of the conversation, special attention was paid to the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, with emphasis placed on the situation in the Gaza Strip. The Russian side confirmed its unwavering principled stance in support of the independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and with the capital in East Jerusalem, which peacefully co-exists with Israel," the ministry said in a statement.

"Separate pressing issues related to preparations of the first Russian-Arab summit were also discussed," the ministry added.

The first Russian-Arab summit will take place in Moscow on October 15. Ths international event will be held under the slogan "Cooperation for peace, stability and security." Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that the leaders of 22 Arab states had been invited to participate, but the final list of participants will be announced on October 13 or 14.

TASS is the summit’s official photo hosting agency.