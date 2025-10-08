DONETSK, October 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has deployed reserve units to the Krasnoarmeisk direction, including to the Donetsk People’s Republic's Krasnoarmeisk itself (Ukrainian name Pokrovsk) to deter Russian troops and counterattack in the city, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

"In the Krasnoarmeisk direction, operations continue, including on the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region, to fully cover Krasnoarmeisk. The enemy is counterattacking, and this can be seen in Krasnoarmeisk itself. The enemy has deployed reserve units there. The enemy has deployed, among other things, reserve strategic units," Pushilin said in an interview with a VGTRK correspondent.

He added that Russian troops in this area are "heroically holding their previously occupied positions," including in the Dobropolsky area, and are also expanding their control zone. The Russian soldiers are trying to improve their positions, while Ukraine is trying to beat them back.