Liberation of Novovasilevka cuts off Ukrainian logistics in Zaporozhye — military expert

LUGANSK, October 8. /TASS/. By liberating Novovasilevka, Russian fighters are cutting off the Ukrainian military grouping located in Guliaipole, Zaporozhye Region, from its logistical routes, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our servicemen continue operations to isolate the Ukrainian grouping stationed in the area of the settlement of Guliaipole. The liberation of Novovasilevka precisely indicates that we are advancing westward towards a major logistical route. The first [logistical route] is in the settlement of Uspenovka, where we have already almost reached the settlement itself. And the second, of course, is Dobropolye," he said.

Marochko suggested that by advancing on the mentioned sectors, Russian command intends to force Ukrainian soldiers out of their well-fortified positions. "And they will be forced to abandon the fortified areas they have been building over a very long period. Essentially, all their efforts have been in vain. We advanced from a completely different direction, not from where the Ukrainian command expected us," the military expert noted.

Battlegroup East liberated Novovasilevka on October 7, the Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier.