MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The European Commission’s plans to provide Ukraine with a "reparations loan" using frozen Russian funds represent yet another attempt to seize what rightfully belongs to Russia, Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Birichevsky said.

"These are not some plans to transfer [assets to Ukraine], this is simply yet another repeated attempt to steal what rightfully belongs to us. As [presidential spokesman] Dmitry Peskov said, we have the means to respond, so they should think twice before taking such ill-considered actions," he told journalists in response to a question from TASS.

On September 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EC does not intend to confiscate frozen Russian assets in the West, but plans to use them to issue loans to Ukraine. The majority of Russia’s sovereign assets frozen in Europe - slightly over 200 bln euro - are blocked at the Euroclear platform in Belgium. The depository has repeatedly opposed their expropriation, warning that such actions could lead to Russia seizing European or Belgian assets elsewhere in the world through legal proceedings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the global financial and economic order would be disrupted, and economic separatism would intensify, should the West steal Russia’s frozen reserves. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow will certainly respond to the theft of its assets in Europe. He stressed that the Kremlin intends to initiate legal action against those involved in this scheme.