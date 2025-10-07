IN BRIEF: Foreign leaders congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on 73rd birthday

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin celebrates his 73rd birthday on October 7. However, the Russian leader chose not to take the day off and spent his special day at work as usual. Many foreign leaders called to congratulate Putin, discussing important bilateral and global issues with him as well, while others sent birthday greetings via telegrams. But it won't be all work for the president today, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as Putin will take the evening off to spend time with his family and friends.

TASS has compiled the main facts about the goings-on around the Russian president’s birthday.

First to congratulate

According to the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong Un was the first to congratulate the Russian leader on his birthday. "I do not doubt that the allied relations between the two countries, which have greeted the great heyday, will be invariably carried forward in the future, too, thanks to the warm friendly relations and close comradely ties between us, and will make a great contribution to thrusting the comprehensive development of bilateral relations forward and establishing a just and multipolar world order," the news agency quoted Kim as saying. The North Korean also assured Putin that "Pyongyang and Moscow will always stand together" and that their "friendship will be immortal."

From China, North Korea, Belarus with love

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent Russian President Vladimir Putin "warm and original" birthday greetings, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. In addition to Xi and Kim, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was among the first to congratulate Putin, the Kremlin aide noted. "We have received many congratulatory telegrams, rather warm and unique," Ushakov emphasized.

CIS leaders

The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries have personally congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, the Kremlin press service reported.

Those CIS leaders were Lukashenko, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik head of state Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan’s leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"During the phone conversation, the leaders discussed the development of bilateral relations and their upcoming joint work at the CIS Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe," the Kremlin said, adding that all CIS leaders sent Putin written birthday greetings too.

Work spliced in with birthday wishes

Some of the leaders who contacted Putin not only congratulated the Russian president but also seized the opportunity to discuss current issues on the international and bilateral agendas.

For instance, during a phone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on top of bilateral cooperation, the leaders discussed developments in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a press release following his telephone conversation with Putin that he had not only "conveyed warm birthday greetings and wished him good health and a long life," but also thanked Putin for "his personal commitment to deepening India-Russia ties over the years."

Republika Srpska (one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities) President Milorad Dodik also congratulated Putin "on behalf of Republika Srpska, the Serbian people," wishing the Russian leader "good health, well-being, and success in carrying out the most important state tasks." "May your wisdom, decisiveness, and selflessness serve Russia well and strengthen the friendly ties between our brotherly peoples," Dodik emphasized in an X post.

The Bahrain News Agency reported that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain sent Putin a telegram congratulating him on his birthday and wishing the Russian people prosperity.

Bolivian President Luis Arce wished Putin strength to continue leading Russia. "On this special day, we wish him health and strength to continue leading the country along the path of progress, dignity, and social justice," the Bolivian president said, calling Putin his "brotherly" counterpart.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also wished Putin "great health and personal successes" so that he could continue to successfully lead Russia.

In turn, Nicaragua's co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo wished Russia success in concluding the special military operation. "We wish you good health, new achievements, and the joy of victory that your people and government will achieve in the name of justice, truth, and respect for all rights," the El 19 digital news outlet quoted the co-leaders as saying in a telegram to Putin.

What about Trump?

The public also expected US President Donald Trump to call his Russian counterpart. Reporters asked Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov about it at his daily afternoon briefing.

"I will not announce anything. We will give you a statement following the results [of the contacts]," Peskov then said in response to a TASS question about whether Putin’s schedule included a conversation with Trump.

However, later, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing that no phone conversation between Putin and Trump was planned for October 7, leaving room for speculation that the US head of state could potentially give Putin a call on October 8.

On June 14, the day of Trump’s birthday, Putin called the US leader. The sides discussed the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, among other topics during that call.