Putin gets birthday love from foreign heads, upcoming CIS summit: Kremlin aide's briefing

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, sending him "warm and unique" messages, Russian presidential aide on foreign policy Yury Ushakov told reporters. He noted that several dozen messages of congratulations had already been received from Putin’s foreign counterparts.

Ushakov also briefed the press on the Russian leader’s schedule and upcoming events, including the CIS summit to be held on October 10 in Dushanbe. TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Kremlin aide.

Birthday wishes roll in for Putin, with one notable exception

A phone conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump is "not planned" for today.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulated Putin on his birthday, sending him "warm and unique greetings."

According to Ushakov, between 30 and 40 congratulatory messages have already been received from the Russian head of state’s counterparts.

President’s schedule

Putin will pay a state visit to Tajikistan on October 8-9, where he is scheduled to meet with President Emomali Rahmon.

The Russian delegation will include Deputy Prime Ministers Alexey Overchuk and Marat Khusnullin, as well as senior officials from the presidential administration, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Russian National Guard Chief Viktor Zolotov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov, Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, and Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin.

On October 9, Putin will take part in the second Russia-Central Asia summit, which will focus on further cooperation between Russia and the countries of the region.

On October 10, he will participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State. "The session will focus on developing trade and investment partnerships and strengthening ties within the CIS. Boosting cooperation in this area is a priority of Russian foreign policy," Ushakov said.

The leaders will also "exchange views on current international and regional issues" and "discuss security concerns" within the CIS framework. In addition, they will consider establishing a new "CIS Plus" format.

Following the Dushanbe summit, the CIS heads of state are expected to sign around 20 documents.

Putin will speak with journalists from the Kremlin press pool following his three-day visit to Tajikistan. "The president will, of course, speak to journalists," Ushakov said, noting that the president will address the press "following all three events" - the state visit to Tajikistan, the Russia-Central Asia summit, and the CIS summit.

Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev may also hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Dushanbe. "Usually, during such events, bilateral meetings occur. There will be both pre-arranged meetings and brief talks, or meetings that the leaders agree on during the session," Ushakov explained.

He also confirmed that Russia and Brazil have not yet resolved the issue related to the ICC arrest warrant issued for Putin, so the president will not attend the Climate Change Conference scheduled for November 10-21 in the Brazilian city of Belem. "I don't think so," he said.

The leaders of 22 Arab countries have been invited to participate in the First Russian-Arab Summit, but the final list of participants "will be clear" on October 13 or 14.

Finally, Putin will traditionally host the leaders of CIS countries for an informal summit in St. Petersburg at the end of the year. "We have not yet decided on the date, but I hope we will do so immediately after the First Russian-Arab Summit on October 15," Ushakov noted.