Leaders of China, North Korea send Putin 'warm, original' birthday greetings — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent Russian President Vladimir Putin "warm and original" birthday greetings, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Today is our president’s birthday. We have received many congratulatory telegrams, rather warm and original. In particular, from the Chinese president, the North Korean leader and so on," Ushakov pointed out.

At the same time, the Kremlin aide emphasized that foreign leaders continue to call Putin. "Today, we've planned things so that most phone calls will be made after 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT). Then, we will briefly inform you of who called and congratulated Putin, as well as those who sent written greetings," Ushakov noted.

According to him, foreign leaders have sent Putin some 30-40 birthday greetings thus far. In addition to the leaders of China, North Korea, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was among the first to congratulate Putin. "I said that some wrote original and very beautiful greetings. I mentioned two leaders, and I can add one more: the Belarusian head of state. They were good and warm greetings," Ushakov emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his 73rd birthday on October 7.