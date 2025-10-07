Tomahawk supplies to Ukraine to be met with resolute retaliation — senior Russian senator

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia will be ready with an unequivocal and decisive response should Tomahawk long–range missiles be deployed to Ukraine, and these measures may harm "not just Ukraine," a senior Russian senator said.

"Providing the Nazi regime with Tomahawks would be very dangerous indeed. Moreover, we don’t know what warhead those Tomahawks will carry. Well, we can easily down versions with a conventional one that are supplied today – our military has learned to do that. But tomorrow there could be a different warhead – say, a dirty bomb," Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, said at a news briefing.

He suggested that in a situation like that, a global conflict could ensue. "But if these (missile deliveries – TASS) take place, our response will be unequivocal and resolute. And I think it’s not just Ukraine that may suffer," he added.

On September 28, US Vice President JD Vance said Washington is weighing selling Tomahawk missiles to its NATO allies for them to send those to Kiev, with the "final determination" being up to US leader Donald Trump. The US web portal Axios reported on September 26 that Trump recently rejected the request for the shipments of Tomahawk cruise missiles for their subsequent transfer to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that Tomahawk missiles "cannot be used" without the direct involvement of US military personnel and this would mean a qualitatively new stage of escalation in relations between Russia and the United States.