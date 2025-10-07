MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel did "a great deal of harm" to relations between Berlin and Moscow, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee Vladimir Jabarov said.

"If you recall, Merkel, <…> when pursuing her policy, made sure to lull us with the Minsk agreements and the Paris meetings. We believed her because we thought they (the Europeans - TASS) truly wanted to peacefully settle the Donbass issue. As it turned out, they <…> were just buying time to provide Ukraine with everything necessary to fight our country," the senator said at a briefing.

"That is why I don't trust Merkel. She did a great deal of harm in this regard, and as a result, our relations with the Germans and Europe as a whole deteriorated sharply," he added.

Earlier, Merkel told the Bild newspaper that Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania disrupted talks with Russia in 2021 and are thus indirectly responsible for the start of the military conflict in Ukraine.