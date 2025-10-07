No political preconditions acceptable for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Foreign donors should not impose political conditions on humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We once again call on external donors not to forget about the Afghan people or set political conditions for humanitarian aid," the top diplomat stressed at the seventh meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan.

According to Lavrov, "the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains severe." "What worsens it are natural disasters and an unstable climate. Over half of the country’s population — 22 million out of 39 million people — need humanitarian assistance. As many as 21 million people lack access to clean, potable water and basic medical care," the Russian foreign minister noted.

"Russia, on its part, will continue to provide and expand humanitarian support to the Islamic Emirate," Lavrov emphasized.