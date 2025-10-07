FACTBOX: What we know about Ukrainian overnight UAV attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 184 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions in the past night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

A car and windows in a private house were damaged by falling UAV debris in the Lipetsk Region. A Ukrainian drone attack on the Voronezh Region damaged windows and utility lines of a boiler house. Also, 15 windows of an apartment building and 20 cars sustained damage after UAV debris fell in Stary Oskol in the Belgorod Region.

TASS has put together key facts about the aftermath of the Ukrainian UAV attack.

Scope of Ukrainian UAV attack

- Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 184 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions from 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on October 6 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on October 7.

- According to the Defense Ministry’s data, air defenses shot down 62 Ukrainian UAVs over the Kursk Region, 31 UAVs over the Belgorod Region, 30 UAVs over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 18 UAVs over the Voronezh Region, 13 UAVs over the Black Sea, six UAVs over the Lipetsk Region, five UAVs over the Kaluga Region, four UAVs over the Tula Region, three UAVs each over the Rostov and Ryazan Regions, two UAVs each over the Bryansk and Oryol Regions, the Republic of Crimea and the Moscow Region and one UAV over the Vologda Region.

- The Russian Defense Ministry reported later that between 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on October 7, air defense forces shot down 25 Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea, the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the Moscow Region. Specifically, 16 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over the Black Sea, six UAVs over the Nizhny Novgorod Region and three UAVs over the Moscow Region.

Aftermath

- Falling UAV debris damaged a car and windows of a private house in Yelets in the Lipetsk Region, Governor Igor Artamonov said on his Telegram channel.

- The Yelets authorities will render all required assistance to the city’s residents affected by the attack, the governor said.

- Specialists are working at the scene of the fall of UAV debris.

- Windows and utility lines of a boiler house sustained damage as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Voronezh Region. According to preliminary data, no one suffered in the attack, Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Telegram channel.

- Bomb disposal experts are working on the site of the fall of UAV debris in the field in the Gorodishchensky district of the Volgograd Region, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

- There is no damage to infrastructure or injuries among civilians, he said.

- Air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian drone heading to Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his channel in the Max messenger.

- Emergency service specialists are working at the scene of the fall of UAV debris, he said.

- Falling UAV debris damaged 15 windows of an apartment building and 20 cars in Stary Oskol in the Belgorod Region. There are no injuries, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

- Emergency response services are working at the scene, he added.