LUGANSK, October 7. /TASS/. Eleven Russian civilians, including a child, have been killed over the past week as a result of strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS.

He noted that about 60 Russian civilians, including five children, had sustained wounds.

According to the envoy, over the past week, Ukrainian troops have fired almost 3,200 rounds of various munitions at Russian targets.