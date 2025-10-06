Putin congratulates Netanyahu, people of Israel on Jewish holiday Sukkot

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. During a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the premier and the people of Israel with the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, the Kremlin said.

"The president of Russia congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel on the beginning of Jewish holiday Sukkot," the Kremlin said in a statement, posted on its website.

After the dawn on October 6, the Israelis begin celebrating Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles or Feast of Booths to commemorate the Exodus of Israelites from Egypt. It also marks the end of the harvest time and thus of the agricultural year.