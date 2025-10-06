FACTBOX: What is known about Ukrainian missile strike on Belgorod

BELGOROD, October 6. /TASS/. Two people were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on Russia’s borderline city of Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

TASS has compiled key information about the incident.

Aftermath of the strike

- Power outages have been reported in Belgorod following a Ukrainian strike that targeted an infrastructure site.

- First responders and disaster response crews are working at the site of the attack.

Casualties

- Initial reports said one person was killed.

- According to the governor, the man was killed at his workplace, where he was helping others deal with the aftermath of an earlier attack.

- Later, Gladkov said that another victim had succumbed to his injuries in intensive care, bringing the death toll to two.