MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia regards as groundless and overblown the statements by EU leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, connecting unusual drone activity across Europe to Moscow, Kremlin Representative Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing.

"Numerous politicians in Europe are now eager to blame Russia for any issue," the Kremlin spokesman stated. "They do this without any foundation, in a sweeping manner. That is our position toward these accusations."

In recent days, Europe has seen a surge of 'drone hysteria,' with airspace closures over key cities due to flights of unidentified drones. Amid Brussels’ proposal to create a "drone wall" on the EU’s eastern borders, every such episode is routinely linked to Russia and its alleged intentions to target the European Union. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, while "reassuring" citizens, claimed that the drones could be used for spying or spreading fear among his country’s population.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that Moscow has no involvement in these incidents, suggesting they are being used by European leaders to shift attention away from more urgent domestic problems.