Europe escalates tensions by providing more aid to Ukraine — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Europe is escalating tensions by providing more and more aid to the Kiev regime and sending it increasingly long-range and lethal weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"The risks [of escalation] are very high. We see that Europe itself is on the path of escalation. This is reflected in the increasing amount of aid that Western countries are providing Ukraine, including increasingly long-range and lethal weapons. It is also reflected in the military-political situation on NATO's eastern flank, where the number of exercises is growing. The nature of these drills is becoming increasingly aggressive," the senior diplomat stated.

Grushko noted that offensive operations involving amphibious landings are being practiced, reconnaissance air activity is increasing, and the nuclear component of these exercises is growing. "American strategic bombers are flying along our borders. This is an obvious step toward military confrontation with Russia and, in general, toward preparing for a military conflict with Russia. If we consider the nature of the military activity and planning being carried out there, this is clear," the deputy foreign minister concluded.