Kremlin welcomes Trump's optimistic stance on New START Treaty — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin welcomes US President Donald Trump's statement that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's proposal on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) "sounds like a good idea," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We welcome this statement and believe that it gives us reason to be optimistic that the US supports Putin's initiative," the spokesman said in response to a TASS question.

However, according to Peskov, no specific signals have been received through diplomatic channels yet.

Earlier, in response to a question from TASS, Trump said that Putin's proposal on the New START Treaty "sounds like a good idea." On September 22, Putin announced at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Moscow is prepared to continue complying with the treaty's quantitative restrictions for an additional year after its expiration in February. He emphasized, however, that this measure is only viable if Washington acts in a similar manner.