MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned EU leaders against blaming Russia for any drone incursion, saying they should expand their horizons instead.

He rejected related accusations against Russia as groundless, referring to a recent report about the arrest of a European aircraft enthusiast for testing a drone. "The report said that guy was not even affiliated with Russia at all. While that is just a small unrelated case, well, [they should] expand their horizons," Peskov concluded.

Europe has been swept with "drone hysteria" in recent days, with closures of the airspace over cities amid unidentified drone incursions. Mass media and politicians tend to link every such incident to Russia or its alleged plans to somehow strike the European Union amid the "drone wall" proposal put forward by Brussels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that Moscow has nothing to do with those incidents, as he wondered whether European politicians may be using this situation to distract public attention from more pressing issues in their countries.