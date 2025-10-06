Russia will take tough countermeasures to confiscation of its assets abroad — MFA

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Moscow will take firm retaliatory measures if European countries use Russian assets that were seized abroad, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"We have repeatedly warned that we will retaliate. Our response will be harsh," he said.

The European Union is considering the option of using frozen Russian assets worth 210 billion euros to support Ukraine. The EU leaders have already instructed the European Commission to thoroughly assess the risks of such a move. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Berlin supports the issuance of a loan to Kiev using Russian assets.

However, Belgium, home to the Euroclear platform where up to 95% of assets are deposited, strongly opposes such a move. Brussels fears financial risks associated not only with a decline in confidence in the European currency, but also with the possible seizure of Belgian assets around the world based on claims initiated by Russia for compensation for illegally seized funds.