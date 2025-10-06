Russia has its own potential to solve special military op tasks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia has all the necessary capabilities to carry out its special military operation in Ukraine, including in space, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on reports that Beijing is providing Moscow with satellite guidance support for strikes on military targets in Ukraine, the spokesman said: "We have our own capabilities, including space capabilities, to carry out all the tasks of the special military operation."

Ukrainian media outlets and several Western news outlets reported that three Chinese reconnaissance satellites were spotted flying over the region when strikes hit military targets in the Lvov Region. Against the backdrop of tensions between Beijing and Washington, the foreign press speculated that this could be a sign of "assistance" from Russia. However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that Beijing was unaware of the situation and emphasized China's commitment to an honest, objective, and impartial stance on the Ukrainian conflict.