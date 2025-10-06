Around 5,400 residents remain without power in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, October 6. /TASS/. Around 5,400 residents across 24 settlements in the Belgorod Region remain without electricity following attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.

"As a result of the overnight efforts of our power engineers and emergency response teams, as of today there are partial outages in 24 settlements affecting 5,400 residents," Gladkov wrote, adding that restoration work is ongoing.

Earlier, the regional head reported that nearly 40,000 residents were left without electricity in seven municipalities of the Belgorod Region due to attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on power infrastructure.