Putin says dialogue on New START's future tough-going

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the dialogue on the Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) difficult and found it hard to predict what might happen to the treaty in a year, even if the United States agrees to Russia's proposal to extend it for twelve months.

"It's very difficult for me to say what will happen next, because it doesn't depend solely on us. If the American administration agrees to our proposal, then I know what will happen next within a year. But what will follow beyond that limit is anyone’s guess. The dialogue is tough-going. We know the pitfalls we may encounter on the way," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club’s plenary session, answering a question about the fate of the treaty and the prospects for strategic offensive arms control. As one example, he noted that Russia has developed many modern, high-tech weapons systems. The two sides also need to figure out what exactly is considered a strategic weapon.

"Take the Oreshnik missile system, for example. Just recently, we demonstrated that such weapons are not strategic. Now we hear some experts in the US say, 'No, no, these are strategic weapons after all.' This has to be sorted out," Putin said.