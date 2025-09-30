Lavrov says he has not yet seen Trump's plan for Gaza

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he has not yet seen US President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip, adding that for Russia, it’s important to hear all parties out, especially the Arab community, before making any judgements.

"We haven't seen this plan. We've only heard comments about what it consists of. <…> And I heard that Tony Blair plans to head this international body that will govern, temporarily govern, Gaza. He himself has apparently already announced this. But, I repeat, I don't know the details. I don't know what powers they plan to grant it, or how Arab countries feel about it," the Russian top diplomat said, answering a question on the sidelines of the 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"I know that some of them have already welcomed Donald Trump's plan. But, of course, a final position can only be formed once we know the opinions of all the neighbors of Palestine and Israel, as well as the countries of the region in general, the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and, above all, the Palestinians themselves," Lavrov stressed.

Earlier, the White House published a plan for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities, as well as the release of hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas within 72 hours. The document also proposes placing the Gaza Strip under external governance for a transitional period. Residents in the enclave will be given the opportunity to both leave and return.

At a press conference with Trump in Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his support for the US President's plan to end military operations in Gaza, but noted that if Hamas rejects or sabotages this proposal, the Jewish state will "finish the job by itself."