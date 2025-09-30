Russia grateful to India for its military participation in Zapad 2025 drills

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia is grateful to India for the participation of its military in the Zapad 2025 military drills, considering the pressure Western countries put on New Delhi to not take part, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said on Tuesday at the Russian-Indian consultations on regional issues.

"We are grateful to you for the participation of the Indian military in the Zapad 2025 exercise. We know that this raised concerns in Western capitals, and attempts were made to dissuade New Delhi from participating," Venediktov said addressing the participants of the consultations.

The Zapad 2025 exercises, conducted by the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus, were held between September 12 and 16 on the territories of two countries. India sent a military contingent of 65 troops to the maneuvers. As the Indian Ministry of Defense emphasized, "participation in the Zapad 2025 exercises will further deepen cooperation in the field of defense and strengthen the spirit of camaraderie between India and Russia."