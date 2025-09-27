Lavrov, Burundian foreign minister reaffirm their commitment to deepening dialogue

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Burundi Edouard Bizimana reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During the conversation, current issues related to further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Burundian ties were discussed. A shared commitment to deepening political dialogue and developing mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian, and other areas was reaffirmed," the report said.

The parties also mentioned issues on the international and regional agenda and confirmed their readiness to strengthen foreign policy coordination within the UN and its Security Council, as well as other multilateral forums, the ministry added.