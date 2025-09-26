Putin names strengthening Russia's sovereignty, security as priority task

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Further strengthening Russia’s sovereignty and security is a key priority, President Vladimir Putin said during a video-link meeting with newly elected regional leaders.

"Our common key task is to strengthen the sovereignty and security of the nation. In this regard, the regions’ efforts to support the defense industry are of paramount importance," Putin said. "Active, energetic support for our military personnel on the battlefront, veterans of the special military operation, and their families - these are all tasks that undoubtedly remain key priorities for us," he added.