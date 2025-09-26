Kremlin calls statements about need to "shoot down Russian aircraft" irresponsible

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Statements by Western countries about the need to shoot down Russian aircraft are irresponsible and dangerous, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Statements that Russian aircraft should be shot down are, to say the least, reckless, irresponsible, and certainly dangerous in their consequences," Peskov said.

He added that what is happening in the European environment is a "self-exciting mechanism." "They themselves raise issues and make irresponsible statements," he noted.

Furthermore, the Kremlin spokesman recalled the baseless accusations against Russia regarding an alleged incursion into Estonian airspace. "And, of course, against the backdrop of such recklessness, making such aggressive statements is another very significant escalation of tensions near our borders," Peskov concluded.