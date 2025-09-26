Kremlin believes Turkey won’t abandon Russian gas

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Turkey will continue to do business with Russia where it is beneficial for them, in gas, for example, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on US President Donald Trump's assertion that Turkey will abandon Russian gas.

"TurkStream is operating at full capacity. Blue Stream is operating at full capacity," Peskov said.

"We are continuing our trade and economic cooperation with the Republic of Turkey. It is a sovereign state that decides for itself in which areas to cooperate with us. If certain types of trade in certain goods are considered profitable by the Turkish side, then the it will continue to buy them," the Kremlin spokesman said.

In January 2025, the Hurriyet newspaper reported citing data from the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), that Russia in 2024, as in 2023, retained its position as the main supplier of natural gas, oil and petroleum products to Turkey.