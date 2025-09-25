Lavrov warns of threat to global economy due to unilateral sanctions

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Unilateral economic sanctions, which run counter to the provisions of the UN Charter, harm not only the most vulnerable segments of the population in individual countries, but also threaten the entire global economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"Unilateral economic restrictions, which grossly violate the Charter of the world organization, not only hit the most vulnerable, unprotected sections of the population, but also pose a serious threat to the global economy in general, including through the fragmentation of markets and the disruption of supply chains," he said at a meeting taking place on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.