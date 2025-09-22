Putin to make important statements at today’s Security Council meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make important statements at today's meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Around 2:00-2:30 p.m. local time (11:00-11:30 a.m. GMT), we expect the president to meet with the permanent members of the Security Council. This will be an operational meeting, and we expect an important statement from President Putin," the spokesman said.

Peskov clarified that this refers to "a number of important statements."

The president holds operational meetings with permanent members of the Security Council on average once a week, usually on Fridays. At these meetings, the most important issues in various areas of national security are discussed. The Security Council members are Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speakers of both houses of parliament Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov, and Kremlin aide Nikolay Patrushev.